Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.(Mattel, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police
KPTV File Image
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
The community has laid out flowers at Akexis Maki’s residence.
Suspect surrendered at police station after killing girlfriend, authorities say

Latest News

Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine
Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day