Oregon man extradited from Portugal found guilty of child sex abuse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon man who was extradited from Portugal in 2021 was found guilty on over 70 charges related to child sex crimes spanning over several years.

Leland Patrick Harper, 62, was found guilty on several charges, including:

23 counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

16 counts of Using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct

14 counts of Luring a Minor

3 counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration

2 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree

1 count of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

6 counts of Witness Tampering

4 counts of Bribing a Witness

2 counts of Conspiracy to Bribe a Witness

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Witness Tampering

The trial took place in front of a Multnomah County judge from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, where a 12-person jury delivered their verdicts on Monday.

Harper is currently in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced by the judge on Jan. 8.

