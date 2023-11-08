OSP: Troopers seize enough fentanyl to kill 800K people in October

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police K-9 teams were busy last month seizing multiple illegal drugs along the Interstate 5 corridor.

In October 2023 alone, OSP says troopers across the state have seized 3.9 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough for 800,000 deadly doses.

On Oct. 19, troopers stopped a vehicle in Linn County and a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs. OSP says troopers found six pounds of meth and two kilograms of cocaine hiding in the vehicle during a search.

The driver, identified as Ari Noel Quiroz Jimenez, was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail for attempted delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.

During another stop on Oct. 26, also in Linn County, troopers found a vacuum sealed package containing fentanyl powder stamped with the word “Versace.” OSP says the driver, Luis A. Duren, was arrested for attempted delivery and possession of fentanyl.

Fentanyl powder stamped with the word "Versace." (Oregon State Police)

“Recent seizures along the I-5 corridor in the Willamette Valley highlight the continuing efforts of OSP interdiction teams focused on disrupting the flow of illegal drugs,” OSP said in a release.

