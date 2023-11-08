Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Poacher wanted after 3-point buck shot illegally in Clackamas County

Poacher wanted after 3-point buck shot illegally in Clackamas County
Poacher wanted after 3-point buck shot illegally in Clackamas County(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a person who illegally shot and killed a buck deer in Clackamas County on Sunday, according to the Oregon State Police.

According to police, a three-point buck was shot multiple times on private property near South Hult Road and South Olson Road at about 7:45 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity

The buck was then loaded onto a camouflage sled and hidden under a tree, police said. A dark-colored 4x4 pickup truck with a canopy (possibly a Toyota Tundra) was also in the area at the time of the illegal kill.

The buck was salvaged and donated to charity.

Any person with information about this incident can contact Trooper Marcus Tiktin at 971-719-3232 or Senior Trooper Robin May at 503-983-0768. Reports may remain anonymous.

SEE ALSO: OSP: Troopers seize enough fentanyl to kill 800K people in October

The Turn In Poachers program run by Oregon government and outdoor groups offers points and cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests or citations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police
KPTV File Image
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
The community has laid out flowers at Akexis Maki’s residence.
Suspect surrendered at police station after killing girlfriend, authorities say

Latest News

FILE
Envelopes containing white powder mailed to county election offices across Washington
Hundreds of current and former prisoners in Oregon have a chance to get their cases re-tried,...
Full interview with Enrique Bautista
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
OSP K-9 next to seized drugs
OSP: Troopers seize enough fentanyl to kill 800K people in October