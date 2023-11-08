Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland foster child reported missing, endangered

Nevaeh Rohrbach
Nevaeh Rohrbach(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland foster child has been reported missing and endangered, again.

The public is being asked to help the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), search for 15-year-old foster girl Nevaeh Rohrbach, who vanished from Clackamas on October 7.

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Nevaeh and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

Nevaeh frequently visits Clackamas Town Center, Kelly Butte Nature Area, downtown Portland, and the homeless encampments in Southeast Portland. She might be on her way to Las Vegas, Nevada, as well.

Nevaeh has been reported missing in the past. Most recently in July of this year.

Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 125 pounds

Hair: Neveah frequently dyes her hair, most recently it has been dyed blue.

Eye color: Blue

Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

Clackamas County Sheriff Office case #23-020889National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2002747

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
File
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty wind & isolated thunderstorms
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in NE Portland.
1 dead in NE Portland house fire, explosion

Latest News

Oregon’s largest homeless shelter was saved from shutting its doors Thursday.
Largest homeless shelter in Oregon receives $1.5m in emergency funding to remain open
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Vancouver
On Tuesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who had been picking...
Lost mushroom picker saved by Search and Rescue in Lane Co.
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Oregon man extradited from Portugal found guilty of child sex abuse