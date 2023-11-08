Portland foster child reported missing, endangered

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland foster child has been reported missing and endangered, again.

The public is being asked to help the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), search for 15-year-old foster girl Nevaeh Rohrbach, who vanished from Clackamas on October 7.

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Nevaeh and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

Nevaeh frequently visits Clackamas Town Center, Kelly Butte Nature Area, downtown Portland, and the homeless encampments in Southeast Portland. She might be on her way to Las Vegas, Nevada, as well.

Nevaeh has been reported missing in the past. Most recently in July of this year.

Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 125 pounds

Hair: Neveah frequently dyes her hair, most recently it has been dyed blue.

Eye color: Blue

Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

Clackamas County Sheriff Office case #23-020889National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2002747

