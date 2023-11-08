Around the House NW
Portland teacher strikes continues, community shows support for teachers at school board meeting

The stalemate continues as Portland teachers were on the picket lines for a fifth day Tuesday.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The teachers’ strike took center stage at the first public school district board meeting since the strike began.

Teachers and their supporters rallied at Portland Public Schools (PPS) headquarters minutes before the meeting began, then voiced their concerns to the school board.

Teachers and their supporters also held a city-wide rally Tuesday evening at Portland Public Schools headquarters in north Portland moments before a district board meeting.

“I’m a proud educator. I’m a chemistry teacher and I’m also a parent of two children,” Shannon Kittrick, a teacher and parent, said. “We are standing here, and we are fighting for what our students deserve right now.”

Support for teachers also filled the room during public comments. Students also spoke out, standing with teachers.

“It is not fair that our teachers have to work in unstable conditions. They should not have to worry about rats in their classrooms or thermostats breaking in the middle of the year. A class should not have 40 kids in it because it disrupts learning,” a student said.

Portland Association of Teachers union president Angela Bonilla shared an update of progress at the bargaining table.

“Today, because of the board members at the bargaining table for the first time in about ten months, I felt like we finally had a breakthrough at the table. It is unfortunate that we had to wait until ~40,000 students were out of school and ~3,700 educators were on picket lines for us to see that breakthrough,” Angela Bonilla, President, Portland Association of Teachers, said.

Both sides said the big divide continues to be over the financial situation of the district.

In the latest statement from PPS, Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia said, “The goal is to get on the same page about the reality of the district’s finances. We believe coming to an explicit agreement about the total resources available to operate the school system and compensate all of our labor groups sets the foundation for both parties to make fiscally viable compromises.”

PPS confirmed they met with a mediator and plan to do so again in-person on Thursday to go over counter proposals if a deal isn’t reached by tomorrow.

