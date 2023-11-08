PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers G League team, the Rip City Remix, have unveiled new jerseys ahead of the start of their inaugural season.

The team unveiled the jerseys on their Instagram Wednesday, showing the team’s bold black, red and cream logo on top of a cream background.

Portlanders will be able to catch players in the new threads at the Chiles Center against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 17.

During the 34-game regular season, the Rip City Remix will play 17 games at home and 17 games on the road.

Rip City Remix reveal new jerseys ahead of season starter. (Rip City Remix)

