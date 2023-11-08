Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Over 60 Jewish community members and allies participated in a civil disobedience sit-in at the district office of U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer at the East Federal Building. The group has blocked the doors to the building and is refusing to leave until the Congressman supports an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The sit-in participants are calling on Representative Blumenauer to sign the Ceasefire Now resolution.

“I am here today because I believe in the power of the people to enact change. Millions of people around the world are in solidarity with Palestine, and we are calling on our elected officials to demand a ceasefire now, end U.S. military aid to Israel, and end the siege on Gaza,” said Catherine Petru, a Jewish Portlander and a participant in the sit-in. “We are witnessing a genocide on the Palestinian people after 75 years of violent occupation of their land by the Zionist entity. As a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, I know no one is safe until Palestine is free. As Jews, we said “never again” after the Nazi Holocaust, and “never again” is now.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.