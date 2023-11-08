Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine
Sit-in at Federal Building; Jews and allies calling for immediate ceasefire in Palestine(Damon Motz-Storey)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Over 60 Jewish community members and allies participated in a civil disobedience sit-in at the district office of U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer at the East Federal Building. The group has blocked the doors to the building and is refusing to leave until the Congressman supports an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The sit-in participants are calling on Representative Blumenauer to sign the Ceasefire Now resolution.

“I am here today because I believe in the power of the people to enact change. Millions of people around the world are in solidarity with Palestine, and we are calling on our elected officials to demand a ceasefire now, end U.S. military aid to Israel, and end the siege on Gaza,” said Catherine Petru, a Jewish Portlander and a participant in the sit-in. “We are witnessing a genocide on the Palestinian people after 75 years of violent occupation of their land by the Zionist entity. As a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, I know no one is safe until Palestine is free. As Jews, we said “never again” after the Nazi Holocaust, and “never again” is now.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police
KPTV File Image
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
The community has laid out flowers at Akexis Maki’s residence.
Suspect surrendered at police station after killing girlfriend, authorities say

Latest News

Man attempts to steal car with 2 kids inside in Salem.
Man attempts to steal car with 2 kids inside in Salem
On Tuesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who had been picking...
Lost mushroom picker saved by Search and Rescue in Lane Co.
The Yamhill County workers strike comes to an end at 11:50 p.m., the Yamhill County...
Yamhill County workers reach tentative agreement, ending strike
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the St....
Man dies at hospital after shooting in north Portland
A Portland institution is finally reopening months after a kitchen fire forced the restaurant...
Historic diner reopens in downtown Portland months after kitchen fire