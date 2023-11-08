Around the House NW
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman killed in a shooting at Cathedral Park over the weekend.

Officers first responded to the park at 4:52 a.m. Sunday, to reports of gunfire. According to PPB, officers arrived around 5:15 a.m. but saw no signs of a shooting or a victim.

At 5:39 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the park a second time after someone passing by called 911 reporting someone had been shot.

Police arrived minutes later, learning a family member had found 30-year-old Tyrae Hernandez, of Portland, shot in a parking lot in the area of North Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue.

Police say Hernandez died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from the family member before officers arrived.

Investigators say a car connected to Hernandez was found burned at 7:30 a.m. the same day in the 17000 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

Anyone who was in that area that morning is asked to contact Det. Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-288810.

