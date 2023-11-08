Yamhill County workers reach tentative agreement, ending strike

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County workers strike comes to an end at 11:50 p.m., the Yamhill County Administrator said.

After a few days of negotiation, AFSCME informed the county they are ending their strike Tuesday night.

The tentatively approved collective bargaining agreement is still to be ratified by AFSCME Local 1422 and and approved by the Yamhill County Board of Commission.

More details about the terms of the agreement will be available in the coming days.

