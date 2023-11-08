Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Yamhill County workers reach tentative agreement, ending strike

A field off Hwy. 18 in Yamhill County, Oregon near McMinnville.
A field off Hwy. 18 in Yamhill County, Oregon near McMinnville.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County workers strike comes to an end at 11:50 p.m., the Yamhill County Administrator said.

After a few days of negotiation, AFSCME informed the county they are ending their strike Tuesday night.

The tentatively approved collective bargaining agreement is still to be ratified by AFSCME Local 1422 and and approved by the Yamhill County Board of Commission.

More details about the terms of the agreement will be available in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 young adults dead, 1 injured after crash off overpass in Vancouver; Driver faces DUI
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Teens killed by MAX train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
KPTV File Image
19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
File
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty wind & isolated thunderstorms

Latest News

Community shows support for teachers at school board meeting
Portland teacher strikes continues, community shows support for teachers at school board meeting
The stalemate continues as Portland teachers were on the picket lines for a fifth day Tuesday.
Portland teacher strikes continues, community shows support for teachers at school board meeting
Stolen church bus recovered, destroyed
North Portland church bus stolen, found destroyed
Grace Christian Fellowship has been in North Portland for decades. Senior Pastor Tony Gies says...
North Portland church bus stolen, found destroyed