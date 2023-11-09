13-year-old missing from Gresham home; Left note saying he was running away

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old boy missing from his southwest Gresham home Wednesday morning, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police said Michael Voronin went missing early in the morning after leaving a note saying he was running away.

“Michael’s family is concerned he may be overly trusting of others to care for him,” police said.

His parents told police that he is not familiar with TriMet but may have tried to take the bus to a friend’s house.

Michael:

White boy with dark blond hair and blue eyes.

About 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Unknown what he might be wearing.

Anyone who knows of Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

