2 deadly shootings in 1 week where police say violence uncommon in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There were two deadly shootings in north Portland on Sunday and Tuesday this week, in neighborhoods where police say homicides are infrequent.

Portland police said they responded to a call in the 10100 block of North Portland Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Teri Clark has lived in St. Johns for most of her life, and currently lives in a neighborhood near the scene of the Tuesday shooting.

“I heard the police sirens, but it’s such a normal thing you don’t really panic over it, you just go oh, there goes the sirens,” Clark said.

She said sirens and other disturbing sounds are a common occurrence.

“Sirens about every day. You don’t always know where they are, but yeah, daily you hear it,” Clark said. “The gunshots, I would say probably twice a week.”

The the Tuesday shooting happened just days after a homicide in Cathedral Park a couple of miles away. That shooting took place early Sunday morning and killed 30-year-old Tyrae Hernandez.

A neighbor said she heard an argument and four gunshots early Sunday before police arrived. She also said the shooting was not surprising, and noted a recent increase in police presence in the area.

Even so, data from the Portland Police Bureau shows that homicides are not common in those neighborhoods.

One other homicide was recorded in St. Johns this year, not including Tuesday, and one was recorded in Cathedral Park - the Sunday shooting.

That compares to four total homicides in St. Johns between 2021 and 2022, and none in Cathedral Park during that period.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said earlier this week that the Cathedral Park shooting was the 51st gun-related homicide of the year, compared to 96 total last year.

“We want to be able to recognize that we’re trending in the right direction, but I don’t take any loss of life lightly,” Day said.

Even as numbers trend down, neighbors could only speak to what they’ve witnessed, and the feelings of unease they still experience in their neighborhoods.

“I’m not surprised. Saddened, but it’s not anything surprising,” Clark said. “It’s livable I guess, livable as much as you make it, but not always that safe. You just kind of got to stay on guard.”

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the cause of death for the victim in the North Portland Road shooting, and police say the victim’s identity will be revealed after family members have been notified.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Portland police announced they found their suspect in the Tuesday shooting dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was also identified as 39-year-old Duresa Kuri Tibeso of Portland.

