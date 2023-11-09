Around the House NW
2 rescued after truck crashes down steep embankment on Mt. Hood

2 rescued from Mt. Hood after crash
2 rescued from Mt. Hood after crash(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after a crash down a steep embankment in the Mt. Hood National Forest on Wednesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., Estacada Fire District and Clackamas Fire responded to a report of a truck that had crashed down a steep embankment with one person still in the vehicle.

A high angle rope rescue and vehicle extrication tools were required for the pickup truck that had rolled down the steep cliff before stopped on a tree in a precarious position.

Crews found the driver out of the vehicle with minor injuries and the passenger still inside with injuries, unable to get out.

Firefighters were lowered to the truck driver and helped him back up to the road. They then lowered down to the truck and pulled the passenger out. Both were taken to a Portland hospital.

The rescue took nearly six hours to complete due to the remote location.

