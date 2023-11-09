Dense fog in the morning; rain returns by late afternoon

Good morning, we have a Dense Fog Advisory from Vancouver to Salem until 10 a.m. We should stay mostly dry during the daytime hours but rain will return by late afternoon to early evening with a high of 51 degrees. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy but mostly dry, high 54. Saturday (Veterans Day) will bring several passing showers with a high of 58. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, high 58. Monday, we warm back up to 60 degrees with a cloud sun mix. Showers return on Tuesday, high 55. Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with a high of 57.

