Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Dense fog in the morning; rain returns by late afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, November 9, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, we have a Dense Fog Advisory from Vancouver to Salem until 10 a.m. We should stay mostly dry during the daytime hours but rain will return by late afternoon to early evening with a high of 51 degrees. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy but mostly dry, high 54. Saturday (Veterans Day) will bring several passing showers with a high of 58. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, high 58. Monday, we warm back up to 60 degrees with a cloud sun mix. Showers return on Tuesday, high 55. Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with a high of 57.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Molalla woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, November 9, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/9)
Here is the weather forecast for the evening of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/8)
Portland's Forecast
Areas of valley fog tonight, then rain returns around sunset Thursday
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/8)