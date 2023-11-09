Downtown Portland welcomes holiday season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Downtown Portland is kicking off the 2023 holiday season with a 75-foot Christmas tree and pop-up shops, putting small businesses at center stage through a partnership with Portland Clean and Safe and Portland Metro Chamber. The shops range from wineries to ceramics and dog treats.

“Many they’ve never had a brick and mortar before. We work with a property owners and property, managers, and lease a space for them, and cover a lot of those costs,” said Sydney Mead of Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

Over the years, shops like Amity Artisan Goods and Craft Wonderland have graduated to long term leases. Mead said shopping locally can make a difference.

“We know that when you make a local purchase, for every dollar spent, 60% of it stays in the local economy so this does have ripple effects for the entire downtown area and the entire Portland economy,” Mead said.

One business this year is Bring Treats for dogs. It’s Portland’s only dog treat food truck parked at Midtown Beer Garden sells everything from birthday cakes to simple dog treats. Owner, Kristen Martin says their dog treats are organic, gluten- free and low allergen and it’s all made from scratch. She says having an opportunity as a pop-up shop to broaden her business is something, she never thought would happen.

“This was kind of a crazy dream that I started just over 18 months ago. To be able to experience for the holiday season is truly a gift and really blessing,” says Martin. “I have a dog with digestive issues, so I want to create treats that every other dog can have as well and that she can eat without an issue.”

In addition to her truck she hopes to have a permanent retail shop but says she wants to take make her truck mobile, traveling to dog parks and host events like dog birthday parties.

2023 Holiday Pop-Up Shops:

November 8th, 2023, until December 31st, 2023. Hours for most locations are Wednesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1. Blush Beauty Bar: 625 SW Broadway

Discover Blush Beauty Bar’s exclusive Downtown location, where you can immerse yourself in a world of green and clean beauty. Experience cruelty-free skincare, makeup, and self-care items from local and brands not found in big box stores. Elevate your beauty routine with products that not only make you look good but also feel good.

2. Wee Sock Shop: 625 SW Morrison

Step into the colorful and cozy world of the Wee Sock Shop. The Wee Sock Shop, from favorite downtown retailer SaySay Boutique, shows that good things can come in small packages. Find a vibrant collection of socks, tights, and little treasures, in a Wee little space.

3. Energy iz Everything: The Glass Kiosk in Director Park: 815 SW Park Ave

Elevate your style and your spirits at Energy iz Everything. Step into a world of fashion with a positive twist, where tees and sweatshirts sport uplifting words like gratitude and kindness. This pop-up is not just about fashion; it’s about spreading good vibes and celebrating the best in humanity and our communities.

4. Akepele Apparel: 825 SW 5th

Akepele Apparel is not just clothing; it’s a movement. Uniting people through music, fashion, culture, and community, this streetwear brand embodies individuality and style. Find your unique look and be a part of a growing community that celebrates self-expression.

5. Bring! Treats for Dogs: 505 SW Taylor

Unleash the joy at Bring! Treats for Dogs, making its first-ever appearance as a brick-and-mortar store. Pamper your furry friends with gourmet delights like pupcakes, puptarts, treat loaves, pup muffins, pies, and the famous emPAWnada. Your pup deserves the best, and this is the place to find it.

6.Ceramics NW: Inside Pioneer Place, 700 SW 5th Ave

Dive into the artistic world of Ceramics NW, nestled within the iconic Pioneer Place. Explore exquisite and unique ceramics, adding an artistic touch to your life. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of art that reflects the local creative spirit.

7. PDX Urban Wineries: 511 SW 10th Ave

Savor the flavors of Portland’s urban wineries with this exclusive collection of 16 edgy wine destinations. Delight your senses with local wines and embrace the city’s rich wine culture. Discover new favorites and indulge in a truly urban wine experience.

8. Sinister Coffee: 400 SW Broadway

Get ready to experience Sinister Coffee, a delightful fusion of coffee, ice cream, and the paranormal. Known for their small batch organic coffee, grown by women, this pop-up promises to be a unique and thrilling coffee adventure.

9. Black Santa PDX: 525 SW Broadway

Black Santa is back in Portland. Stop by for a visit. This is a rare opportunity to meet the man behind the beard and create lasting memories for the 2023 holiday season.

