Driver, dog rescued from rolled over semi-truck; NB I-405 closed at I-5
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver and a dog were rescued after the vehicle rolled over on the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 Thursday morning.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-405 at the I-5 split. PF&R says the driver and a dog were pinned in the vehicle.
Crews worked to free the driver and had them out at about 11:37 a.m. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PF&R says the dog, who was not injured, walked out on its own after it was freed by crews.
All northbound lanes of I-405 at the I-5 split were closed while crews work to clean a diesel spill from the crash. ODOT says a tow is enroute but there is not ETA on when the lanes will reopen.
Drivers are being asked to take I-5 north to the Fremont Bridge and then southbound I-405.
It’s not known at this time what caused the rollover crash.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.