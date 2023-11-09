Driver, dog rescued from rolled over semi-truck; NB I-405 closed at I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver and a dog were rescued after the vehicle rolled over on the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 Thursday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-405 at the I-5 split. PF&R says the driver and a dog were pinned in the vehicle.

Crews worked to free the driver and had them out at about 11:37 a.m. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PF&R says the dog, who was not injured, walked out on its own after it was freed by crews.

All northbound lanes of I-405 at the I-5 split were closed while crews work to clean a diesel spill from the crash. ODOT says a tow is enroute but there is not ETA on when the lanes will reopen.

As a detour, #PDXtraffic can take I-5 north to the #FremontBridge, and then southbound I-405. — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) November 9, 2023

Drivers are being asked to take I-5 north to the Fremont Bridge and then southbound I-405.

It’s not known at this time what caused the rollover crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.