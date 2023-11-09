Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Driver, dog rescued from rolled over semi-truck; NB I-405 closed at I-5

Crews on scene of rollover crash on northbound I-405
Crews on scene of rollover crash on northbound I-405(Shriners Children's Hospital cam)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver and a dog were rescued after the vehicle rolled over on the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 Thursday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-405 at the I-5 split. PF&R says the driver and a dog were pinned in the vehicle.

Crews worked to free the driver and had them out at about 11:37 a.m. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PF&R says the dog, who was not injured, walked out on its own after it was freed by crews.

All northbound lanes of I-405 at the I-5 split were closed while crews work to clean a diesel spill from the crash. ODOT says a tow is enroute but there is not ETA on when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to take I-5 north to the Fremont Bridge and then southbound I-405.

It’s not known at this time what caused the rollover crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Molalla woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police

Latest News

Jail cell
Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 deadly crash, assault in N. Portland
Fallout from split jury convictions in Oregon.
Revisited split jury cases pose challenges for victims and prosecutors in Oregon
A Portland man has been arrested and charged with Murder after medical examiners determined his...
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
The court cases of Oregonians who were convicted of felonies in split juries are now getting a...
Revisited split jury cases pose challenges for victims and prosecutors in Oregon