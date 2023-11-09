Around the House NW
On the Go with Ayo at Birdie Time Pub

As the weather starts to take a turn, you may be looking for fun things to do indoors.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the weather starts to take a turn, you may be looking for fun things to do indoors. Birdie Time Pub in southeast Portland offers that with their mini golf course and more!

Located on SE Main Street, the pub offers food, drinks, a 9-hole mini golf course, mini putting greens, board games, golf and sports simulator, and more.

The pub is open to all ages until 7 p.m.

For more details about Birdie Time Pub, click here.

