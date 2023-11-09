On the Go with Ayo at Birdie Time Pub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the weather starts to take a turn, you may be looking for fun things to do indoors. Birdie Time Pub in southeast Portland offers that with their mini golf course and more!

Located on SE Main Street, the pub offers food, drinks, a 9-hole mini golf course, mini putting greens, board games, golf and sports simulator, and more.

The pub is open to all ages until 7 p.m.

