Lots of clouds over the next week, but just occasional light rain at times

Rain is arriving right on schedule this afternoon and we’ve got a few wet hours ahead. Even though the evening commute will be wet, it won’t be a heavy rain and wind is light as well. The rest of tonight we’ll just see scattered showers and that continues through Friday.

A very weak system brings a slightly better chance for showers tomorrow evening, then a cold front drops through the region Saturday morning with a brief round of rain and gusty southerly wind. The 2nd half of Saturday will be much drier, then most of Sunday should be dry too.

Portland Forecast (kptv)

Next week we’ll be in a “split-flow” which means weather systems will be headed mainly into California, leaving us with lots of clouds but not too much rain. Expect lots of gray skies though and it’s tough to find a totally dry day. Mild temperatures continue for at least another week.

There’s no sign of heavy rain, high winds, arctic cold, or lowland snow in the next 7+ days.

