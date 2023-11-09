Around the House NW
Luxury cars targeted in string of break-ins in Camas, police say

Police need help tracking down FOX 12′s most wanted following a string of car break-ins.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Police need help tracking down FOX 12′s most wanted following a string of car break-ins. It happened in Camas last week and authorities say the thieves targeted specific luxury cars and items.

People who live in the northwest part of Camas say it’s typically a quiet area and very family friendly.

“I find it’s a great place to live,” Patrick McGill, who lives nearby, said. “Out here, I would say it’s been largely quiet for decades.”

Despite that, people say they are not all that surprised to hear about the recent string of car break-ins in nearby neighborhoods.

“Starting to see, hear about more crimes,” McGill said. “People are still comfortable out here in a sleepy community like leaving their cars unlocked.”

Camas police say thieves targeted luxury cars throughout the city of Camas. Investigators say they received nine reports of similar car break-ins last Wednesday. All the crimes were reported to have happened in broad daylight, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Police say most of the prowls happened in neighborhoods and surrounding areas near Dorothy Fox Elementary.

Authorities say most of the cars broken into were BMWs or Audis, and one was a GMC pick-up truck. They say the prowler went after owner’s manuals, as well as other items in the glove boxes, including registration, insurance papers, and more.

Detectives released a photo of the car related to the alleged suspect or suspects.

Image of suspect believed to be involved in luxury car break-ins
Image of suspect believed to be involved in luxury car break-ins(Camas Police Department)

People who live in this area say they’ve become more mindful about keeping their property secure.

“I think that’s number one, a general awareness that no matter how safe you think it is, you’ve got to be vigilant,” McGill said.

Neighbors say they hope the community can look out for one another, and that they are aware that these types of crimes can happen – anywhere.

“If anything, what we need to do is urge the community to be more vigilant and more focused on even what seems to have historically been no big deal, so I think it’s time to make sure everybody has an awareness,” McGill said.

Authorities say at this time, they aren’t sure if this was also more widespread throughout the city of Camas. Anyone with information related this is case is asked to contact Camas police.

