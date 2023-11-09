Man dead after N Portland shooting named; Police find suspect dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The name of a Portland man who died shortly after being shot in the St. Johns neighborhood Tuesday night was released Wednesday by the Portland Police Bureau.

On Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 10100 block of North Portland Road. At the scene, police found 39-year-old Duresa Kuri Tibeso suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite emergency care, he died at the hospital.

That say evening at about 6:45 p.m., police responded to a second shooting near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Northeast Russell Street. Officers found a man shot and injured at the scene. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said because the suspect and both victims were from the Portland Ethiopian community, concern spread that the suspect might target more members of that community. That same evening, officers identified restaurants and other businesses that might be targeted and proactively fanned out to those locations.

At 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a parking lot in the 3200 block of Northwest Pittock Drive after a park ranger found man, later identified as the suspect in the two shootings, dead inside a vehicle.

The Medical Examiner determined the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said his identity is not being released at this time because their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at 503-823-0256 or contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at 503-823-0457. Please reference case number 23-291055.

