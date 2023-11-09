Around the House NW
Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 deadly crash, assault in N. Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a deadly crash and assault that happened in early 2021.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Silvano Daniel Velasquez, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge then sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Portland police officers responded to a report of a crash and shooting in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Columbia Boulevard.

During an investigation, officers learned Velasquez drove into oncoming traffic to pass other vehicles and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Charles Patton. Patton was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

After the crash, Velasquez tried to run away but was briefly stopped by bystanders. The district attorney’s office says Velasquez shot one of the bystanders in the arm, then ran away with a woman who was in his vehicle.

Velasquez was not located immediately after the crash.

The district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Velasquez for multiple charges in Feb. 2021. He was later arrested on May 17, 2021 and booked into jail.

