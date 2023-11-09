Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 deadly crash, assault in N. Portland

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a deadly crash and assault that happened in early 2021.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Silvano Daniel Velasquez, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge then sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

SEE ALSO: Scooby Doo investigates bomb threat at Milwaukie City Hall; suspect unmasked

On Jan. 28, 2021, Portland police officers responded to a report of a crash and shooting in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Columbia Boulevard.

During an investigation, officers learned Velasquez drove into oncoming traffic to pass other vehicles and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Charles Patton. Patton was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

After the crash, Velasquez tried to run away but was briefly stopped by bystanders. The district attorney’s office says Velasquez shot one of the bystanders in the arm, then ran away with a woman who was in his vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Velasquez was not located immediately after the crash.

The district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Velasquez for multiple charges in Feb. 2021. He was later arrested on May 17, 2021 and booked into jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.