Officers rescue deer stuck in fence in Lake Oswego
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers in Lake Oswego helped rescue a deer who found itself stuck in a fence earlier this week.
On Wednesday, officers responded to the animal rescue call at a home in the 1800 block of North Shore Road. Officers arrived to find the deer had tried to go through a metal fence and got its hips stuck.
The police department shared video of the rescue on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.
After moving the deer’s hind legs around, one of the officers was able to get it out of the fence. The deer then hopped away into the nearby woods.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.