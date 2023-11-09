Officers rescue deer stuck in fence in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers in Lake Oswego helped rescue a deer who found itself stuck in a fence earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the animal rescue call at a home in the 1800 block of North Shore Road. Officers arrived to find the deer had tried to go through a metal fence and got its hips stuck.

The police department shared video of the rescue on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

On Wed 11/8, officers were called to the 1800 blk of North Shore Rd for a deer stuck in a fence that couldn’t get out, and another deer was standing nearby watching. When they arrived, they found the deer had apparently tried to go through the metal fence and got its hips stuck. pic.twitter.com/TFcvwg87oC — Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) November 9, 2023

After moving the deer’s hind legs around, one of the officers was able to get it out of the fence. The deer then hopped away into the nearby woods.

