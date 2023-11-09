Around the House NW
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

A Portland man has been arrested and charged with Murder after medical examiners determined his mother died under suspicious circumstances.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man has been arrested and charged with Murder after medical examiners determined his mother died under suspicious circumstances.

On Friday, October 20, at 7:29a.m., officers responded to a house in the 5500 block of Southwest Menefee Drive where the Multnomah County Medical Examiner was on scene. Portland Police said there were no signs of foul play at that time. But an autopsy of the victim, Teresa A. Graham, 59, revealed suspicious circumstances, police said.

On November 8, detectives arrested Teresa Graham’s son, Austin H. Graham, 27, and booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree-Domestic Violence.

Police did not immediately release more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

