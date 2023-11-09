Around the House NW
PPS announces schools will stay closed Thursday

Teachers on strike in Portland
Teachers on strike in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to this tweet, Portland Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday due to the strike.

PPS said in a statement, “Today was a productive day of work for our bargaining team. We shared two proposals with our mediator and the Portland Association of Teachers. Our financial team met with the Department of Administrative Services’s CFO to answer questions about our current budget and our proposals to PAT. We will meet again in-person tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- and we remain eager that we can reopen our schools to students on Monday.”

Thursday will be the seventh day of school closure due to the teacher strike. On Tuesday, the school board held a meeting where the teachers’ strike took center stage. Community members showed up to show their support for teachers.

SEE ALSO: Portland teacher strikes continues, community shows support for teachers at school board meeting

“It is not fair that our teachers have to work in unstable conditions. They should not have to worry about rats in their classrooms or thermostats breaking in the middle of the year. A class should not have 40 kids in it because it disrupts learning,” a student said.

Friday is a pre-scheduled holiday day and the schools will remain closed. Meals will be served on Thursday.

For locations and more information, visit this page.

