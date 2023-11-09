PPS students weigh in on ongoing strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools students won’t be returning to classrooms this week as the strike continues. PPS announced schools would remained closed on Thursday and with Friday being a holiday, the earliest they could return is next Monday.

It’s now been a week since teachers went on strike. Students we spoke to say they didn’t expect it to last this long.

“Not at all,” said Harper Santen, an 8th grader at Beaumont Middle School. “I thought it was going to be one to two days.”

“I thought it would be the end of the half week max since it started right in the middle of the week,” said Lola Anderson, an 11th grader at Grant High School. “It’s been kind of weird because it’s such a place of structure. The routine isn’t there anymore. Just trying to find something to do where it’s like I’m trying to fill the space in where I would be in school with is kind of hard and confusing to approach.”

Some students say there was some discussion leading up to the strike.

“For me, half our teachers talked about the strike almost daily,” said Emmett Anderson, and 8th grader at Beaumont Middle School. “They prepared us pretty well. The day before they had us clean out our lockers.”

“The teachers had a very vague idea of what was going to go down until the day it actually happened,” Santen said. “They told us they didn’t have anything confirmed.”

Discussions have also been had amongst students.

“It’s all come to a conclusion of we really have no clue,” Lola said. “As for coming to an end, some of my friends say they think it might last until early December. Others say we might be back next week. It’s different from person to person.”

As the strike continues, students have mixed reactions.

“The first couple of days was pretty fun,” Santen said. “I was just hanging out with friends, but now it’s just getting boring and I want to go back.”

“I don’t think a lot of people understand the impact teachers have on people,” Lola said. “How they impact every aspect in school and out of school. It’s very prominent how they throw away the impact of teachers, even when students see their teachers more than their family during the school year.”

Wednesday afternoon, PPS shared a statement:

“Today was a productive day of work for our bargaining team. We shared two proposals with our mediator and the Portland Association of Teachers. Our financial team met with the Department of Administrative Services’ CFO to answer questions about our current budget and our proposals to PAT. We will meet again in-person tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- and we remain eager that we can reopen our schools to students on Monday.”

The Portland Association of Teachers says educators ‘will continue to strike for safe, properly maintained, and fully resources schools in every neighborhood’ and the strike will continue ‘until district leaders make real investments in Portland students and to create safe, equitable, sustainable schools year-round’.

PAT and PPS will head back to bargaining Thursday.

