Scooby Doo investigates bomb threat at Milwaukie City hall; suspect unmasked.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A man is in custody after a bomb threat at the Milwaukie City Hall on Tuesday afternoon was investigated by none other than Scooby Doo.

Officers with the Milwaukie Police Department were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Milwaukie City Hall after a man told a transit worker he placed an explosive device in the building.

At the time, Milwaukie P.D. says the municipal court was in session and most employees of City Hall were inside.

While officers were en route to City Hall, dispatchers received a second call, this time from the suspect themselves, also threatening an explosive device in City Hall.

The suspect was identified as Harris Orians, 32 of unincorporated Clackamas County. Investigators learned someone known to Orians was inside the Milwaukie Municipal Court, and the bomb threat was possibly linked.

Officers promptly searched City Hall and Orians’ car with help from bomb-sniffing dog Scooby Doo. Neither policeOrians nor Scooby Doo found anything suspicious and orians was booked into Clackamas County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct I, Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

