2-alarm fire in N Portland apartment complex displaces several people

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several people are without a home after an apartment complex fire in north Portland Thursday morning, which required about 100 fire crew members to extinguish.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the Unthank Plaza on North Williams Avenue. The complex is Section 8 housing for people who are 62 years and older and disabled people.

SEE ALSO: Revisited split jury cases pose challenges for victims and prosecutors in Oregon

Fire crews said the apartment sprinkler system had activated but the fire was still a decent size when they arrived, with flames contained to one unit on the third floor.

Crews evacuated the building, issuing a shelter in place order for people on the fourth floor while others were able to take control of the fire.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives on the fourth floor who says he was sleeping when he heard commotion.

“All I heard was a man outside yelling fire, fire! The next thing I know, I just can smell really strong plastic and smoke so I went for my dog and for my keys, I couldn’t find my glasses or anything else. I tried to get out of the elevators, but they were shut off, and I thought I was trapped, but then I realized at the other end, there was another fire escape. I went barefoot out of the building with my dog and I’m still alive.”

SEE ALSO: Driver, dog rescued from rolled over semi-truck; NB I-405 closed at I-5

The resident says he managed to get shoes, socks and a harness for his dog and after a few hours, he was able to return to his apartment.

“I couldn’t even breathe. I’m still having breathing trouble.”

Several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.