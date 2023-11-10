6 arrested for vandalism during downtown Portland protest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Six people were arrested for vandalism during a protest in downtown Portland after entering the World Trade Center building 2.

Central Precinct officers were aware of a planned protest at 3 p.m. near the World Trade Center on southwest Salmon Street. Shortly after, security officers at the building notified police that protestors had gone up the exterior escalator to the second level and some participants were trying to force their way through locked doors into the building.

Some participants were also vandalizing the building.

All available officers responded to the scene. Officers issued warnings over a public address system that the protesters were trespassing on private property and needed to leave. Many left before officers took action.

Five people were arrested at the scene:

-Sienna Otero, 21, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

-Eli V. McKenzie, 19, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

-Nathan S. Senters, 20, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

-Parrish N. Johnson, 19, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

-Emily S. Vanderlyn, 33, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

After police cleared the scene another suspect was seen vandalizing the building. He ran away after being confronted by officers and was arrested after a short chase.

The suspect was Troy A. Hunter, 24, of Beaverton, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree.

Officers determined a set of glass double doors were destroyed, and graffiti was applied to windows, walls, and the ground.

