Alaska Airlines announces nonstop flights between Portland and Nashville

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that it is expanding its network of nonstop flights from the Pacific Northwest to Nashville, Tennessee.

“We continue to grow in Portland with a new route that’ll connect the Rose City with Music City – a counterpart that also loves great food, dynamic music and a vibrant culture,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The non-stop flights will be daily and start on March 14, 2024.

Nashville skyline in January 2021. (WSMV)

Tickets are already available.

The move makes Alaska the only airline with direct flights between the Music City and the Rose City.

The company said flights departing Portland will be mid-morning and flights Departing Nashville will be late-afternoon.

“We’re always focused on better connecting the Pacific Northwest with new nonstops in our network,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “We know there’s a strong desire by our guests for an easier way to travel between Portland and Nashville. Our new flight will link a pair of exciting regions that both have wide-ranging, festive entertainment and sports scenes as well as growing business centers.”

