Beaverton mayor announces re-election campaign

Lacey Beaty
Lacey Beaty(City of Beaverton)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - “As Mayor I have been focused on delivering for the Beaverton community by bringing people together to focus on solutions to our most challenging and important issues,” Beaty stated. “I am proud of the work we have done and am excited for the future.”

Beaty listed some of her big accomplishments during her term as mayor including:

  • “Securing $33 million in funding from the state and federal government for infrastructure projects, housing, and increased homelessness and behavioral health services like shelters and behavioral health court.
  • Convening a COVID-19 Summit, and piloting the first mass vaccination site in Washington County, right on Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton. This efficient public-private partnership went on to distribute nearly 50,000 life-saving doses.
  • Ensuring access to reproductive health care for all.”

Before she was elected Beaty served six years on the Beaverton City Council and is the first female mayor of Beaverton.

“There is no question that Mayor Beaty has delivered for her community and is the kind of local leader who gets big things done,” said Governor Tina Kotek.

