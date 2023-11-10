Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation into the death of 59-year-old Richard Champion.

Champion was reported missing by his family in Sept. 2022. He was later found dead near northern Millersburg on Dec. 9, 2022. The sheriff’s office says detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

No other details about the investigation has been released at this time.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with any information about Champion or his death. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office by texting TIPMCSO (847411) or contacting Det. Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, submitted to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Secure and anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

