Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation into the death of 59-year-old Richard Champion.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation into the death of 59-year-old Richard Champion.

Champion was reported missing by his family in Sept. 2022. He was later found dead near northern Millersburg on Dec. 9, 2022. The sheriff’s office says detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

No other details about the investigation has been released at this time.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with any information about Champion or his death. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office by texting TIPMCSO (847411) or contacting Det. Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, submitted to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Secure and anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Latest News

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their...
Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man
File photo
79-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Sweet Home
For workers at a winery in Hillsboro, Veterans Day Is a day they hold close to their heart.
Hillsboro winery makes limited edition wine in honor of veterans
A suspect was shot and injured Thursday afternoon by a Salem police officer after reports that...
Officer shoots, injures man accused of threatening people in Salem