Eugene man cited for deadly Portland crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Eugene man has been cited for a deadly late October crash in Portland.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, preliminary investigation shows that Mark S. Sinclair, 68, was driving a green 1998 Honda Accord on Oct. 26 in the left lane of southbound I-5 at Northeast Failing Street. As traffic slowed, his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes Sprinter being driven by 48-year-old John V. Bayes.
Three other occupied cars were also struck and damaged during the crash.
Sinclair, of Woodland, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bayes stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
On Nov. 9, Bayes was issued a traffic citation for Careless Driving Contributing to an Accident.
No additional information has been released at this time.
