Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Eugene man cited for deadly Portland crash

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Eugene man has been cited for a deadly late October crash in Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, preliminary investigation shows that Mark S. Sinclair, 68, was driving a green 1998 Honda Accord on Oct. 26 in the left lane of southbound I-5 at Northeast Failing Street. As traffic slowed, his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes Sprinter being driven by 48-year-old John V. Bayes.

Three other occupied cars were also struck and damaged during the crash.

Sinclair, of Woodland, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Alaska Airlines announces nonstop flights between Portland and Nashville

Bayes stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

On Nov. 9, Bayes was issued a traffic citation for Careless Driving Contributing to an Accident.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Latest News

FILE - Authorities say off-duty pilot Joseph David Emerson, 44, was taken into custody after a...
Alaska Airlines announces nonstop flights between Portland and Nashville
A woman was found dead after a house fire in Sweet Home Thursday afternoon.
79-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Sweet Home
Robert Williams III file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams to undergo season-ending surgery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their...
Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man