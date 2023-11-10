Family and friends remember victim killed in Estacada shooting

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - Compassionate, empathetic, and headstrong.

All words Tony Valoppi used to describe longtime friend, 19-year-old Emily Taylor. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said that she was the young woman killed in a shooting along Highway 211 near Poplar Street in Estacada Monday night.

Valoppi met Taylor 12 years ago with her mother and since then his family and her family have become close friends. Now he’s looking for justice.

“She was nothing but a bright light that’s been extinguished,” Valoppi said.

Out of concern for his and his family’s safety, FOX 12 chose not to show his face on camera. His words describe the immense loss he and Taylor’s family are feeling.

“It’s a pain that will never not be there,” Valoppi said. “It’s a moment of grieving and wondering and uncertainty but we will all come together to find strength and understanding.”

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls around 10:50 Monday night in Estacada. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Jacob Cutts with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Taylor was shot as well but she did not survive.

“There’s nothing that could explain what happened,” Valoppi said. “There are 100 theories but that’s what we’ll leave to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.”

Valoppi is still in disbelief over Taylor’s death. He said she was supposed to start her new job at a senior care facility and was looking to get a degree in nursing. He and Taylor’s family are now looking to create a foundation in her name when the investigation is complete.

“Once we understand what happened we might be able to align our concentration to support the communities around that,” Valoppi said. “But this is not the last time you’ll be hearing Emily Taylor’s name.”

Valoppi and Taylor’s family are asking for help in finding her killer. In the meantime, he said the family is very grateful for the community support. He said they will continue to remember Taylor and the life she lived.

“At the end of it all, it will be a celebration of her life,” Valoppi said.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe Taylor’s family set up to cover the cost of funeral expenses, you can click here.

