Firefighter evaluated for smoke inhalation after battling basement fire at SE Portland home

Crews battled a basement fire at a home in the Montavilla neighborhood early Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:27 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Just after 4 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 9300 block of Southeast Mill Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in the basement of a one and half story home.

PF&R says crews faced mobility issues due to excessive clutter inside the home. The fire was extinguished just before 4:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. PF&R says one firefighter was evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

