Foster teen missing since Oct. 18 from McMinnville: ODHS

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old girl in foster care has been missing from McMinnville since Oct. 18 and is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services on Thursday.

According to ODHS, Jayva “Ava” Highley usually spends time in McMinnville or Dayton.

ODHS asked the community to help them look for her, and contact 911 or local police if they believe they’ve see her.

Jayva “Ava” Highley:

5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Black hair and brown eyes.

She wears a nose ring.

McMinnville Police Department Case # 23003720

