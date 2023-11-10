Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Foster teen missing since Oct. 18 from McMinnville: ODHS

15-year-old Jayva “Ava” Highley
15-year-old Jayva “Ava” Highley(Oregon Department of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old girl in foster care has been missing from McMinnville since Oct. 18 and is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services on Thursday.

According to ODHS, Jayva “Ava” Highley usually spends time in McMinnville or Dayton.

ODHS asked the community to help them look for her, and contact 911 or local police if they believe they’ve see her.

Jayva “Ava” Highley:

  • 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 150 pounds.
  • Black hair and brown eyes.
  • She wears a nose ring.

McMinnville Police Department Case # 23003720

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Tyrae Hernandez.
Woman found dead at Cathedral Park named by police

Latest News

FILE
Officer shoots, injures man accused of threatening people in Salem
Crews on scene of rollover crash on northbound I-405
Driver, dog rescued from rolled over semi-truck; NB I-405 reopened at I-5
Compassionate, empathetic, and headstrong. All words Tony Valoppi used to describe longtime...
Family and friends remember victim killed in Estacada shooting
Family and friends mourn victim of Estacada shooting
Family and friends remember victim killed in Estacada shooting