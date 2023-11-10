Mostly cloudy day with some light showers

You’ll be waking up on this Friday morning with some areas of fog and a couple of stray sprinkles. Plan on mostly cloudy skies today and mostly dry until this evening when a few showers are likely. The high temperature for today is 54 degrees. Tomorrow, looks to be rainy and breezy, especially in the morning. If you have outdoor plans Saturday morning for Veterans Day, be prepared for some wet conditions. Sunday should be mostly cloudy but mostly dry, high 58. Clouds with a few light showers Monday and Tuesday, highs both days in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be dry all day with partly sunny skies and a high of 54. Thursday, increasing clouds with afternoon to evening rain, high 52.

Mt. Hood area is seeing some snow this morning, pass temperatures are close to freezing, so any travel plans over the passes could bring some challenges with some slick spots. Later today, you will see improvement over the cascade passes, with milder temperatures and dry weather.

