Officer shoots, injures man accused of threatening people in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was shot and injured Thursday afternoon by a Salem police officer after reports that he was threatening people with a gun, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 4:45 p.m., a caller reported a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Popeyes Restaurant at 2595 Lancaster Drive NE. The caller said a man pointed the gun at a person and was also trying to stop drivers.

An officer in the area was flagged down by a witness and given a description of the suspect. The officer then found the suspect walking in the area of Coral Avenue and Wolverine Street Northeast.

According to police, the suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officer while the officer was still in his vehicle. The officer fired his gun at the suspect, injuring him.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover. The officer was not injured.

According to the news released issued by police, the Marion County Law Enforcement Officer Deadly Use of Force Plan under Senate Bill 111 was initiated for the incident and Oregon State Police will be preforming the primary investigation, along with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

