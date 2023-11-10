Around the House NW
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A person has been arrested after police received a 911 text about an active shooter at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center on Friday.

Clark County Sheriff Public Information Officer Chris Skidmore said upon further investigation the text message was determined to be a hoax.

Investigators eventually tracked down the person who sent the text and arrested them. Police have not released that person’s name.

According to Salmon Creek MC the person was a recently discharged patient, who sent the text from a nearby Walgreens parking lot.

President of the Salon Creek Medical Center Jon Hersen released the following statement about the incident on Friday afternoon:

Good afternoon Salmon Creek. I wanted to provide you with an update regarding today’s Code Silver event to ensure that everyone is aware of what actually happened. Earlier this morning local law enforcement received an anonymous text message stating that there was an active shooter on the Salmon Creek campus. Law enforcement immediately alerted our Security team and we went on Code Sliver lockdown. It was quickly determined that the message was sent from an individual who was located in the Walgreens parking lot. The individual, who was a recently discharged patient, was detained and ultimately arrested by law enforcement. The individual was unarmed and the campus was searched and secured and it was determined that there was no active threat so the Code Silver was cleared. Again there was no active shooter and no one was injured on or around campus. As always we will be doing a full debrief of the situation in the coming days. Please let me or any of the Salmon Creek leadership team know if you have questions. Thanks.”

