Person found dead after house fire in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was found dead after a house fire in Sweet Home Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:20 a.m., Sweet Home Fire District crews responded to a fire at 28000 block of Santiam Highway. Officials say it was reported there was still someone inside and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Crews arrived to the home and confirmed with the 911 caller that someone was unable to escape the fire. Crews entered the home to find heavy smoke and heat inside.

Within minutes, officials say crews were able to find the victim but sadly they were already dead. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

