Portland is planning to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio’s office told FOX 12 that the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability has been directed to work with their peers in Multnomah County to begin developing “a path forward toward banning gas-powered leaf blowers in Portland.”

“Staff will work collaboratively to draft language in the City’s Chapter 8 Health Code to be enforced by the Multnomah County Health officer,” said Rubio’s Chief of Staff Jillian Schoene.

Over the past year, Commissioner Rubio and County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson organized a committee to discuss a switch to electric or battery-operated leaf blowers for the entire city.

Resolutions requiring the county and city’s offices and departments to switch to electric leaf blowers have already been passed.

“The next logical step is to introduce a citywide ban to address the health and environmental impacts on our residents and frontline workers,” wrote Schoene. “This is why Commissioner Rubio directed the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to work with staff in the Multnomah County Sustainability office on developing a path forward toward banning gas-powered leaf blowers in Portland.”

“In addition, Commissioner Rubio has shared with staff that it is important there is appropriate outreach and engagement with our landscaping community. Staff will work toward a schedule that provides adequate time to assist with the transition for our frontline workers. Likewise, the city and county are committed to making sure there is financial support to incentivize this transition. Multnomah County has committed to provide funding, enforcement, outreach, and rebates as we transition to this ban.”

Schoene said Rubio expects to see something in front of City Council in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.