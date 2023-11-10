Rainy and windy Veterans Day morning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was mainly dry and gray today, with metro area high temperatures in the mid 50s (as of 3:30 p.m.) Some folks will get clipped with some evening rain in Portland and NW Oregon/SW Washington, but otherwise it’ll stay dry until the next front pushes through Saturday morning. That strong front will pack quite the punch with wind speeds- we will likely see gusts in the 30-40 MPH range in the interior valleys. Some spotty outages are possible. Models are indicating that the front and the rain arrives between 6 and 8 a.m., but it should be over for most of us by late morning. We’ll pick up perhaps a quarter inch of rain from that fast-moving system. Those midday Veterans Day parades should be dry, but breezy. The wind will die down immediately as the front passes, leading to a pretty uneventful and mostly cloudy rest of the day.

The next rainy period arrives late Sunday into early Monday, otherwise the rest of the 7-day forecast looks dry! We still have some shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll see good amounts of sunshine Thursday and Friday as a weak ridge builds overhead.

Temperatures are hovering right around average for our highs and lows. This is a very tame weather pattern!

