Sheriff: Sexual assault suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - Fernando Frias was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. in Wilsonville.

Frias is being held on charges of menacing in the first degree, rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, coercion, and strangulation. His bail is set at $500,000.

The Wilsonville Police Department is investigating an assault that took place Tuesday that Frias is accused of. He is on court-ordered pre-trial release for a previous arrest for similar charges on October 19.

Wilsonville police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the area of SW 5th Street and SW Fir Avenue in Wilsonville on Tuesday after 9 p.m.

Police attempted to contact the suspect, Frias, 42 of Wilsonville. Frias barricaded himself in a backyard shed. Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded. Frias was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday

In both arrests, Frias met the victims through online dating apps and detectives believe there might be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip

