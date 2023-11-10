Teen girl missing from Mount Tabor neighborhood, police say she’s in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old girl has been missing from the Mount Tabor area in Portland since Monday, the Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

Police said Magdalene “Moon” Bryce left her home sometime after 9 a.m. and used her bus pass at a TriMet stop near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 71st Avenue at 2:03 p.m. A short time later, Magdalene was seen getting off the bus at a stop near the Tilikum Crossing Bridge.

On Thursday, police learned that Magdalene, who at times is non-verbal, “may be having thoughts about harming herself,” they said.

As of Thursday, she is considered missing and “endangered” by police.

Magdalene:

White girl with shoulder length straight brown hair and eyes.

About 5-feet, 7-inches tall and “very thin.”

Last seen wearing a black rain jacket, black pants, black shoes with a silver buckle and a facemask with pink flowers on it.

The Portland Police Bureau Missing Persons Unit is investigating. Anyone who sees Magdalene is urged to call 911. Anyone with information about this case is urged to email missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-290123.

