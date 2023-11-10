Around the House NW
79-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Sweet Home

A woman was found dead after a house fire in Sweet Home Thursday afternoon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead after a house fire in Sweet Home Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:20 a.m., Sweet Home Fire District crews responded to a fire at 28000 block of Santiam Highway. Officials say it was reported there was still someone inside and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Crews arrived to the home and confirmed with the 911 caller that someone was unable to escape the fire. Crews entered the home to find heavy smoke and heat inside.

Within minutes, officials say crews were able to find the victim but sadly they were already dead. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead as 79-year-old Nancy Hoffman.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

