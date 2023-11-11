Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for 2-3 extra weeks with bone bruise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following an ankle sprain that kept Portland Trail Blazer rookie Scoot Henderson out of last week’s games, an MRI has revealed bone bruising that will keep Henderson out of games for an extra two to three weeks, the Blazers announced Saturday.

Henderson, Blazer’s #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was injured in a Nov. 1 game against the Detroit Pistons, where he sprained his right ankle.

Now, an MRI has now shown his injuries go beyond a sprain and the Blazers estimate that his return to play timeline has been extended to allow the bone bruising to heal.

