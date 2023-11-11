Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for 2-3 extra weeks with bone bruise

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following an ankle sprain that kept Portland Trail Blazer rookie Scoot Henderson out of last week’s games, an MRI has revealed bone bruising that will keep Henderson out of games for an extra two to three weeks, the Blazers announced Saturday.

Henderson, Blazer’s #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was injured in a Nov. 1 game against the Detroit Pistons, where he sprained his right ankle.

RELATED: Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for Friday’s game with ankle sprain

Now, an MRI has now shown his injuries go beyond a sprain and the Blazers estimate that his return to play timeline has been extended to allow the bone bruising to heal.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
File
Portland is planning to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center
Richard Champion
Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man

Latest News

Robert Williams III file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams to undergo season-ending surgery
Rip City Remix reveal new jerseys ahead of season starter.
Rip City Remix reveal new jerseys ahead of season starter
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, left, drives to the basket against Memphis...
Memphis beats Portland 112-100 for first win of the season
Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, center, passes the ball as Memphis Grizzlies...
Trail Blazers open the new In-Season Tournament with a 115-113 win over the Grizzlies in overtime