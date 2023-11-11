Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil

The Beaverton Jewish community came together Friday evening for a vigil to honor the more than 200 hostages still being held captive by Hamas.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton Jewish community came together Friday evening for a vigil to honor the more than 200 hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

The site of the Beaverton Farmer’s Market was filled with tables and 200 empty seats before the start of Shabbat. The ‘Missing Guests Shabbat Table’ installation symbolized the more than 200 empty seats at Shabbat dinners where the hostages would be sitting.

SEE ALSO: Troutdale community remembers family of four killed in car crash

It’s been 35 days since Hamas invaded villages and towns in southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took more than 200 hostages.

One man at the vigil, Mark, says his nephew Eithan and his brother-in-law Ohad are among those still in captivity.

His sister-in-law and nieces were able to escape their kidnappers.

She told mark a horrific story of taking shelter in their home, hearing gun fire, and then her family being forced onto the back of a motorcycle with her baby in her arms.

“Becheva still wanted to leave the baby with Ohad, this way she could leave her with him, and they could spare the baby,” Mark said. “The terrorists would have nothing of this.”

After escaping her kidnappers three times, his sister was able to hide in bushes until being rescued by Israeli Defense Forces.

SEE ALSO: Deputies seek tips in death of 59-year-old Sublimity man

Mark said they haven’t heard from Eithan or Ohad since, but is hopeful they’re still alive and will be rescued.

“We know that people are making a lot of attempts to free them, to negotiate,” Mark said. “All of this is done behind closed doors. There is still a lot of uncertainty. We do have a lot of hope. "

Mark said he was very grateful for the community’s support in the Portland metro area and said the Friday vigil was a way to remind the community to not forget about the hostages who were taken from their homes in Israel.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Latest News

ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland
ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland
A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University...
ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland
The Beaverton Jewish community came together Friday evening for a vigil to honor the more than...
Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil
A person has been arrested after police received a 911 text about an active shooter at Legacy...
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center