Forest Grove restaurant shut down by arson

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Maritza Uribe-Osorio owns Taqueria Corona, a popular restaurant sitting on Main Street in Forest Grove.

She said they finally got back electricity on Friday, nearly two weeks after a fire shut down the restaurant.

“I had gone to the restaurant depot in Portland and grabbed food in my truck,” Uribe-Osorio said. “I got a call that there had been a fire in the back, but I didn’t think it was about my restaurant. When I showed up I saw the horrible scene. It was the fire and everything was burned. I was in shock. I couldn’t walk. I was crying.”

Meters were melted by the heat, there was scattered debris on the ground, and frayed electrical wires hung on the side of the building.

According to Forest Grove Police, first responders were dispatched to a report of a fire in an alleyway around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

“The single-alarm fire caused damage to the exterior of the building, as well as damage to the electrical and gas meters of the building, causing secondary damage inside one of the businesses, Taqueria Corona,” read the Forest Grove press release. “The incident also closed one lane of Pacific Avenue for much of the day as crews worked to resolve the gas and electrical issues. No injuries were reported.”

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson. Police said they arrested 48-year-old Teri Park in connection to the fire.

Uribe-Osorio said her restaurant has been closed since.

“Not having the restaurant open for one, two, three, four, five, six, 12 days is too much,” she said. “I was thinking about my people because it was rent time for them, pay time and how can I do it?”

She said she’s now sold her truck to help pay for everything.

“I need to pay my rent,” Uribe-Osorio said. “I need to pay my employees. The bills, they don’t wait, you have to pay them otherwise they will shut the service. Everything is on my shoulders right now.”

She says as a small business owner and the sole provider for her family of 6, it’s been overwhelming. A friend started a GoFundMe to help her.

Uribe-Osorio said she is working to reopen as soon as possible.

“I just want to ask the community to help me and my family,” Uribe-Osorio said. “The people in this community are so wonderful. All of our clients are family. Lots of people have good memories here. We will be happy when people can come back to the restaurant.”

