Morning showers with a warm start to the day

Friday ended right on spot with average highs in the mid-50s. PDX did end up with .01″ of rain giving us only one day so far this month without any measurable rain.

Winds have been on the gusty side today hitting 35 mph just before 5 am. These gusty conditions will continue through the morning staying in the 35-40 mph range. Showers have already to the northwest corning of the state and we expect it to continue to come from the NW and hit the metro around 7 am. Totals should be around .10″ at most for the valley though the metro. As the rain band moves SE showers will continue through late morning ending in Eugene some time just after lunch. The next round will start Sunday night early evening and mostly likely last through Monday morning. Including the showers from this morning, we’re looking at a three day total between .30″ - .40″ of rain. After this it looks mainly dry for the remainder of the extended forecast. There is a chance for some snow on the mountain Sunday night into Monday with the snow level dropping to around 4000′ early Monday morning.

Temperatures look quite pleasant this week hanging out at or above average in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight will be on the warm side with lows at or above average most of the week in the mid-40s to low 50s. Next Thursday/Friday they will drop back to average in the low 40s.

