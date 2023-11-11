Around the House NW
4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say four people were shot on southbound Interstate 59 on Friday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says around 4:40 p.m., a group of people saw a possible stolen vehicle on the interstate and followed the vehicle. The group stopped on the interstate and a shootout ensued near the Bush Boulevard exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two adult men were shot and transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two additional men showed up to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult woman is in custody.

All parties involved are considered suspects at this time, according to police.

While WBRC crews were on the scene, an accident in the northbound lanes of I-59 occurred. The condition of the drivers is unknown.

