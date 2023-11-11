NYT: Pilot accused of trying to shut down plane engine ‘thought he was dreaming’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The off-duty Alaskan Airlines pilot accused of trying to shut down a plane’s engine mid-flight said he thought he was dreaming and crashing the plane would wake him up, a Now York Times interview with Joseph Emerson said Friday.

Emerson is facing 83 counts of attempted murder in Oregon and a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew. He’s accused of trying to crash a flight last month by activating the plane’s engine fire suppression system, and turning off it’s engines, while riding in a cockpit as a passenger.

The pilots of the plane stopped him and made an emergency landing at PDX.

Emerson told police he had taken magic mushrooms two days prior to the incident and that he hadn’t slept for about 40 hours.

According to the New York Times, Emerson told them he had taken the mushrooms during a camping trip with friends that served as a memorial for his closest friend, who passed away in 2018.

In the following days, the Times said he also described feeling like nothing that was happening was real, including pulling the fire suppression handles on the plane.

“I thought it would stop both engines, the plane would start towards a crash, and I would wake up,” Emerson said in the interview.

He also told the Times that his dreamlike state continued through his first court appearance, and didn’t stop until a full three days after the incident on the plane.

According to the New York Times, he now regrets what happened and what happens next is out of his hands.

“I am horrified that those actions put myself at risk and others at risk,” he said in the interview.

